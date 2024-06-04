How a man who is serving a life sentence at the Nakuru GK prison was arrested just a day after a daring escape - Members of the public snitched on him (PHOTO).

It
remains unclear how Stanley Cheruiyot got his arm dislocated so bad to require
an urgent operation at the Nakuru Level 5 hospital, but after the escape,
prison wardens who are probing the matter aren't overlooking the possibility of him having arm-twisted himself to obtain a ticket out of the high walls.
While
being processed for the operation Monday morning, the malefactor managed to
master the cuffs tied to his hospital bed, vanishing into thin air to the
bewilderment of his keepers.
But
Cheruiyot's taste of liberty was short-lived as he was arrested later in the
evening at the Keepleft area of Molo in Nakuru County, after members of the public
sighted a man who by no means looked like a police officer with a pair of
handcuffs tucked at the waist, 3 o'clock position.
On
getting the information, officers from Molo Sub-County swiftly arrested the
suspect, and from him recovered the cuffs, an itel phone (mulika mwizi) a pair
of inmates' uniform,s and the County hospital records from his backpack.
He has since been surrendered back to the prison pending arraignment for the charge of escaping from lawful custody.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments