Gen Z exposes a property owned by Speaker MOSES WETANGULA who allegedly hired snipers to kill anti-Finance bill protestors – He must apologise or else!!

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Thika Town Parliamentary aspirant, Francis Gaitho, has
exposed a property in Nairobi owned by National Assembly Speaker Moses
Wetangula.
Wetangula is being accused by
young protestors who demonstrated against Finance Bill 2024 of ordering snipers
to shoot at the protestors who stormed Parliament on Tuesday.
During the storming of
parliament, men believed to be following the speaker's order shot 10 people
dead and injured hundreds.
In retaliation, Gaitho who is
among those who participated in the demos, pinpointed a property owned by
Wetangula, who ordered the killing of unarmed Kenyan demonstrators.
He said Wetangula is the owner
of a petrol station near Shade Hotel in Karen (Kerarapon) as you go towards
Ngong.
“The big Shell petrol station
near Shade Hotel in Karen (Kerarapon) as you go towards Ngong, belongs to the
sniper hiring speaker @HonWetangula,” Gaitho wrote on X (formerly
Twitter).
