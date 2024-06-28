Gen Z exposes a property owned by Speaker MOSES WETANGULA who allegedly hired snipers to kill anti-Finance bill protestors – He must apologise or else!!





Friday, June 28, 2024 - Thika Town Parliamentary aspirant, Francis Gaitho, has exposed a property in Nairobi owned by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Wetangula is being accused by young protestors who demonstrated against Finance Bill 2024 of ordering snipers to shoot at the protestors who stormed Parliament on Tuesday.

During the storming of parliament, men believed to be following the speaker's order shot 10 people dead and injured hundreds.

In retaliation, Gaitho who is among those who participated in the demos, pinpointed a property owned by Wetangula, who ordered the killing of unarmed Kenyan demonstrators.

He said Wetangula is the owner of a petrol station near Shade Hotel in Karen (Kerarapon) as you go towards Ngong.

“The big Shell petrol station near Shade Hotel in Karen (Kerarapon) as you go towards Ngong, belongs to the sniper hiring speaker @HonWetangula,” Gaitho wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

