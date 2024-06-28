Lavington United Church cancels a fundraising event where First Lady Rachel Ruto was the chief guest on Sunday after peaceful protesters threatened to storm in.

Friday, June 28, 2024
- First Lady Rachel Ruto was scheduled to grace a fundraising event at Lavington
United Church in Nairobi on Sunday June 30th.
However, the event has been canceled due to security
reasons.
One of the peaceful protesters who has been vocal on social
media wrote a message to the church’s reverend and informed him that he will attend
the fundraising event to deliver a message.
The protester identified as Mwabili has started a campaign
to get rid of politicians in churches.
“I see you have
invited Mrs. Rachel Ruto for a fundraiser. First of all, the money is
definitely looted from the taxes I pay to the government of looters. Secondly,
her husband is on a killing spree of young women, men and children around the
country,” he wrote.
The church has notified the members that the fundraising event has been cancelled.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
