Deliver or else hustlers will send all of us home in 2027 – Governor CECILY MBARIRE now tells RUTO as fear begins to set in after protests







Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has warned President William Ruto and the entire Kenya Kwanza to prepare to go home if they don’t deliver what they promised Kenyans.

This comes against the backdrop of protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which Kenyans have flatly rejected.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at State House Nairobi yesterday, Mbarire criticized Ruto’s government for giving Kenyans a raw deal, noting that the Kenya Kwanza government had promised many things ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

She warned that if the promises were not kept, Kenyans would vote the President William Ruto-led government out of power in the 2027 General Elections.

“I believe each one of you wants to stay focused on what you promised the people in your counties.

"I beg of you as the chair of UDA let us stay focused on what we promised the hustlers because if we don’t deliver those hustlers will send us out of power with a vengeance.

"Let us tone down on politics, it is not healthy. It is the wrong time,” said Mbarire.

At the same time, the Embu governor urged UDA politicians to refrain from engaging in premature 2032 succession politics, emphasizing that they should instead focus on assisting Ruto in getting re-elected by actively working for the electorate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST