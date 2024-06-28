Former Tottenham star, NABIL BENTALEB, considering retiring at 29 after suffering cardiac arrest







Friday, June 28, 2024 - Former Tottenham and Newcastle star, Nabil Bentaleb is considering retirement from football at the age of 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

On Thursday, French club Lille confirmed that Nabil Bentaleb had been hospitalised due to an 'illness' and revealed he was being taken care of at Lille University Hospital.

However, new reports now claim that the Algerian international suffered a heart attack and is now contemplating hanging up his boots for good.

According to RMC Sport, a defibrillator was even necessary at the time accompanied by a cardiac massage before the 29-year-old underwent surgery.

The outlet further claims that Bentaleb's surgery was successful and, during which, he was fitted with a pacemaker to stabilize his cardiac activity.

However, despite the successful operation, the Federation of French Football will make a decision over his future and there are suggestions that Bentaleb could retire due to the incident.

His contract at Lille runs until 2026 and discussions should take place with insurance companies to find a solution for the situation.

In a statement on the club website, they confirmed: 'Hospitalized since last Tuesday at Lille University Hospital, Nabil Bentaleb has since carried out several examinations and health checks which have been reassuring.

'The LOSC midfielder is still under observation in hospital but could return home during the week.

'The Club is delighted with this reassuring news that it is able to communicate today and will naturally continue to provide its full support in this ordeal to Nabil and his loved ones.

'LOSC and Nabil would like to thank everyone who provided the many expressions of support'.