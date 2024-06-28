Former Tottenham star, NABIL BENTALEB, considering retiring at 29 after suffering cardiac arrest

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Former Tottenham and Newcastle star, Nabil Bentaleb is considering retirement from football at the age of 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.
On Thursday, French club Lille confirmed that Nabil Bentaleb
had been hospitalised due to an 'illness' and revealed he was being taken care
of at Lille University Hospital.
However, new reports now claim that the Algerian
international suffered a heart attack and is now contemplating hanging up his
boots for good.
According to RMC Sport, a defibrillator was even
necessary at the time accompanied by a cardiac massage before the 29-year-old
underwent surgery.
The outlet further claims that Bentaleb's surgery was
successful and, during which, he was fitted with a pacemaker to stabilize his
cardiac activity.
However, despite the successful operation, the Federation of
French Football will make a decision over his future and there are suggestions
that Bentaleb could retire due to the incident.
His contract at Lille runs until 2026 and discussions should
take place with insurance companies to find a solution for the situation.
In a statement on the club website, they confirmed:
'Hospitalized since last Tuesday at Lille University Hospital, Nabil Bentaleb
has since carried out several examinations and health checks which have been
reassuring.
'The LOSC midfielder is still under observation in hospital
but could return home during the week.
'The Club is delighted with this reassuring news that it is
able to communicate today and will naturally continue to provide its full
support in this ordeal to Nabil and his loved ones.
'LOSC and Nabil would like to thank everyone who provided
the many expressions of support'.
0 Comments