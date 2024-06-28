LA Lakers draft BRONNY to join his father LEBRON JAMES in NBA







Friday, June 28, 2024 - Superstar basketballer, LeBron James and his son Bonny are now NBA teammates.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected the USC guard with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 27.

Bronny, the 19-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer, is the first player to ever be drafted into the league while his father is an active player.

The two are now set to be teammates should LeBron remain with the Lakers next season.

LeBron, 39, can hit free agency if he declines his $54.1 million player option for 2024-25.

Bronny enters the league following a tumultuous year with the Trojans. Months before his college career was set to begin, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a July 2023 practice at USC's Galen Center. He was hospitalized and later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, the likely cause of his cardiac arrest.

After undergoing a procedure to treat his congenital heart defect, Bronny made his debut in early December.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 25 contests. He shot just 36.6% from the floor, 26.7% from 3-point range (60 total attempts) and 67.6% from the free throw line (34 total attempts).