MICHAEL OLISE to undergo his medical ahead of his transfer to Bayern Munich







Friday, June 28, 2024 - Michael Olise is set for a medical today ahead of his move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich.

The French youth international snubbed Premier League interest in order to join the German side.

Bayern and Palace have been in negotiations over the player's release clause and the France U21 international has been away with his country ahead of his move away from England.

He will now move a step closer to securing the move as he, according to Sky Sports, undergoes his medical ahead of one of the most highly-anticipated moves of the summer transfer window.

Olise joined Palace from Reading in 2021, stepping up from the Championship to the Premier League.

In his three years at Palace, he was a fan favourite and one of their star attacking talents alongside England's Eberechi Eze.

The winger scored 10 goals last season, the best haul of his career, and recorded six assists as Oliver Glasner took over as manager from Roy Hodgson.