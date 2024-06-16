This is the deadly mistake that Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI made – Kenyan Judges and magistrates should learn from this incident!!







Saturday, June 16, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome announced on Saturday the death of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti, who died from gunshot wounds inflicted by a rogue officer following a disagreement over her Thursday ruling.

Londian OCS Samson Kipchirchir shot the Magistrate after he canceled his wife's bond and denied her cash bail.

Kipchirchir was accompanying his wife, 48-year-old Jenniffer Wairimu, to court, where she appeared to face fraud charges.

She was accused of obtaining KSh 2.9 million by false pretense.

Before he pulled the trigger, Kipchirchir had requested an audience with the Magistrate but she refused.

If Magistrate Kivuti had accepted the audience with Kipchirir maybe she would be alive today.

So to all the custodians of law, sometimes to listen to someone is not to bend the law and it might solve one thing or two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST