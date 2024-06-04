Forget about GACHAGUA and his Mt. Kenya unity nonsense and rally behind RUTO – WAIGURU advices Kikuyus





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's efforts to unite the Mt Kenya region behind him continue to face opposition by the day.

This is after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru asked the Mt. Kenya residents to shun tribal politics and instead rally behind President William Ruto’s government.

Waiguru said the divisive politics being advanced by Gachagua and his allies should be rejected for the sake of the nation's development and unity.

She said the region is solidly behind President Ruto’s government to ensure it delivers its development promises to the people.

Waiguru said the region had reaped big from the Kenya Kwanza government and asked residents to reject those who want to separate them from the rest of Kenya.

“We want to be considered Kenyans, not Kikuyus.

"Kikuyus are all over the country working in different jobs.

"That is why tribal rhetoric and politics are very dangerous.

"We want a unified nation because we know how to align ourselves in government, and even now we are in government and still bringing development to our people," the Governor said.

The deputy president has been camping in the region preaching unity among its natives.

To underscore his seemingly excessive preoccupation with Mt Kenya, Gachagua called for a revenue-sharing formula commensurate with the region's population.

He is also on record declaring that posts in the national government would be hugely reserved for the natives, whom he termed as shareholders, owing to their contribution to the formation of the current regime.

However, even as he camped in his backyard, a host of leaders, both in the ruling coalition and the opposition, came out to castigate his style of politics, accusing him of advancing ethnicity despite being in the presidency, which is a symbol of national unity.

