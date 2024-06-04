Forget about GACHAGUA and his Mt. Kenya unity nonsense and rally behind RUTO – WAIGURU advices Kikuyus

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's efforts to unite the Mt Kenya region behind him continue to face opposition by the day.
This is after Kirinyaga Governor
Anne Waiguru asked the Mt. Kenya residents to shun tribal politics and instead
rally behind President William Ruto’s government.
Waiguru said the divisive
politics being advanced by Gachagua and his allies should be rejected for the
sake of the nation's development and unity.
She said the region is solidly
behind President Ruto’s government to ensure it delivers its development
promises to the people.
Waiguru said the region had
reaped big from the Kenya Kwanza government and asked residents to reject those
who want to separate them from the rest of Kenya.
“We want to be considered Kenyans, not Kikuyus.
"Kikuyus are all over the country working in different jobs.
"That is why tribal rhetoric and politics are very dangerous.
"We want a
unified nation because we know how to align ourselves in government, and even
now we are in government and still bringing development to our people,"
the Governor said.
The deputy president
has been camping in the region preaching unity among its natives.
To underscore his seemingly
excessive preoccupation with Mt Kenya, Gachagua called for a revenue-sharing
formula commensurate with the region's population.
He is also on record declaring
that posts in the national government would be hugely reserved for the natives,
whom he termed as shareholders, owing to their contribution to the formation of
the current regime.
However, even as he camped in
his backyard, a host of leaders, both in the ruling coalition and the
opposition, came out to castigate his style of politics, accusing him of
advancing ethnicity despite being in the presidency, which is a symbol of
national unity.
