I was wounded by UHURU, but through Pastor DORCAS’s prayers, I am healed – GACHAGUA now confesses to being bitter before elections









Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confessed to being bitter with Uhuru Kenyatta before the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking in Buuri Constituency, Meru County, Gachagua defended his call for national forgiveness following a highly divisive 2022 General Election, saying such healing was the way for the country to progress.

He described himself as a peacemaker, explaining that his call for unity beginning with his home region Mount Kenya, is for the greater good of the Nation and its development.

Citing his example, Gachagua disclosed that he was a bitter man before the 2022 General Election because of the challenges he faced under then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, he explained, that he had gradually healed following consistent prayers for the last year and is ready to forgive those who persecuted him now that the elections are over.

"I want to appeal to all leaders to embrace forgiveness, it is there in the Bible.

"I was badly wounded, humiliated, and persecuted before the elections.

"I came to office with bitterness but through prayers, and I thank my wife Pastor Dorcas over prayers, within one year I was a healed person.

"I have forgiven everybody who wronged me and I have asked everyone who I may have wronged to forgive me. There is nothing wrong with forgiving each other," remarked Gachagua.

He appealed to all leaders - irrespective of political affiliation - to embrace forgiveness and give peace a chance for the Nation to develop and progress.

"With acrimony, no work will be done.

"Embrace unity of purpose so that you can join other regions and enhance relevance in national politics.

" There are issues that can't be pushed nationally but must start at the regional level," Gachagua explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST