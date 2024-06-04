Your days are numbered! GACHAGUA’s allies now tell RUTO’s allies trying to force the DP to resign as fallout gets messy and noisy







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has received support from unlikely quarters after leaders from the South Rift region rallied behind him, telling off those calling for his resignation following his fallout with President William Ruto.

Led by Emurua Dikkir MP Johanna Ng'eno, the South Rift leaders called out their friends pressuring Gachagua to resign from UDA Party.

The leaders argued that DP Rigathi should be accorded respect since he is part of President William Ruto's administration.

"I also have a problem with some of the cabinet secretaries but I do not disrespect them because they are part of Ruto's government and I respect him (Ruto)," Ng'eno remarked.

Ng'eno reiterated that disrespecting the DP was equivalent to disrespecting President Ruto. He therefore urged all those making disrespectful remarks aimed at the Second-in-Command to stop.

He added that any leader who had a problem with DP Rigathi should hold a meeting with him to iron the issues out instead of publicizing every inconvenience.

Additionally, other leaders who echoed Ng'eno's words argued that President William Ruto won the election and took over power with the help of Gachagua.

The lawmakers emphasized that residents from Mt Kenya came out in large numbers to support Ruto and Gachagua in the 2022 General Elections.

"If it were not for the residents of Mt Kenya, Ruto would not have gotten 51 per cent of the required votes. They woke up early to vote," the leader added.

Another leader issued a warning to all those threatening and pressuring the Deputy President adding, "Your days are numbered and they are over."

He assured Gachagua that he had the support of the residents from the region.

"The leaders were confident that Gachagua would take over after Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST