Football players stage a walkout and their fans invade the pitch after the referee awarded a late penalty to the opponents (VIDEO)







Monday, June 10, 2024 – A match between the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu and Enyimba Football Club of Aba in the Nigerian Premier League ended in chaos after a late penalty call.

The game tagged 'Oriental Derby', which went down on Sunday, June 9, at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, was a title decider with Rangers topping the league standings '60 points' and Enyimba trailing them by two points.

The problem was towards the end of the game when the referee made a late penalty call after a Rangers player was brought down in the box.

Unfortunately, the decision prompted Enyimba players to stage a walkout with their fans invading the pitch to disrupt the match.

The game between Rangers and Enyimba was later abandoned.