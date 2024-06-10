Football players stage a walkout and their fans invade the pitch after the referee awarded a late penalty to the opponents (VIDEO)

Monday, June 10, 2024 – A match between the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu and Enyimba Football Club of Aba in the Nigerian Premier League ended in chaos after a late penalty call.
The game tagged 'Oriental Derby', which went down on Sunday,
June 9, at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, was a title decider with Rangers topping
the league standings '60 points' and Enyimba trailing them by two points.
The problem was towards the end of the game when the referee
made a late penalty call after a Rangers player was brought down in the box.
Unfortunately, the decision prompted Enyimba players to
stage a walkout with their fans invading the pitch to disrupt the match.
The game between Rangers and Enyimba was later
abandoned.
Football players stage a walkout and their fans invade the pitch after the referee awarded a late penalty to the opponents pic.twitter.com/SdD2DCO7gt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2024
