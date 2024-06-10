GACHAGUA is surrounded as Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI warns the DP over his bid to 'unite' Kikuyus – LOOK!

In a statement on his X page,
Kindiki said Gachagua and his boss, President William Ruto, are supposed to push
for national unity but not tribal unity or selfish interests.
"As the symbol of national
unity, the President of the Republic and his principal assistant have the
constitutional duty to lead in the collective project of forging our national
identity and sense of belonging and further spearhead the harmonisation of
sub-national interests and the generation and projection of the collective good
for Kenya as a whole," Kindiki stated.
According to the highly-ranked CS,
the role of uniting families, villages, communities, and other sub-national
identities belongs to elders and lower-category public leaders whose
jurisdictional mandate is limited to the sub-national interests of the group or
identity being united.
