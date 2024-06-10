GACHAGUA is surrounded as Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI warns the DP over his bid to 'unite' Kikuyus – LOOK!









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his brigade to prioritize national unity rather than channeling their energy into ethnic interests.

In a statement on his X page, Kindiki said Gachagua and his boss, President William Ruto, are supposed to push for national unity but not tribal unity or selfish interests.

"As the symbol of national unity, the President of the Republic and his principal assistant have the constitutional duty to lead in the collective project of forging our national identity and sense of belonging and further spearhead the harmonisation of sub-national interests and the generation and projection of the collective good for Kenya as a whole," Kindiki stated.

According to the highly-ranked CS, the role of uniting families, villages, communities, and other sub-national identities belongs to elders and lower-category public leaders whose jurisdictional mandate is limited to the sub-national interests of the group or identity being united.

