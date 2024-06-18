Fast fading socialite, HUDDAH MONROE, claims she has found a new calling - Plans to start a church





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - City socialite, Huddah Monroe, has reaffirmed her decision to run her church expressing a need for preachers to support her dream.

As seen on her Instagram stories on June 17, 2024, Huddah confirmed her decision to open her own church, citing her frustration with some preachers taking advantage of people's vulnerabilities.

“We can’t continue to sit and watch these people fool our parents, brothers, sisters, and cousins.

"Taking advantage of their vulnerability,” Huddah noted.

Additionally, Huddah acknowledged that she would need help from pastors to help her run her church and its congregation.

She added that she doesn’t feel qualified to be a pastor due to her discomfort speaking in front of a congregation.

Further, Huddah expressed her belief that genuine pastors would reach out to offer assistance in launching the church and bringing about a new approach to faith and community support.



“I know some pastors who hit on me on the DM I’ll ask them for help to set this up.

"This is my true calling,” Huddah noted.





