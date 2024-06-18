Did RUTO undergo scalp block procedure to aid in chronic pain management? - See what was spotted at the back of his head (PHOTO).





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - President William Ruto may be silently battling chronic pain, forcing him to undergo a scalp block procedure.

A scalp block is an aesthetic technique targeting the nerves that innervate the scalp.

The procedure aids in chronic pain management.

Hawk-eyed Kenyans who are familiar with the medical procedure noticed some needle marks at the back of Ruto’s head, leading to claims that he had undergone the procedure to aid in chronic pain management.

See the photo.





