Ex-NBA star, DELONTE WEST, arrested again







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Former NBA star Delonte West has been arrested again as confirmed by a disturbing mugshot of him taken.

The ex-Boston Celtics point guard was booked in the Fairfax County Detention Center in Virginia at 4:35 AM on Thursday, June 6, on two misdemeanour charges; violating conditions of release and resisting arrest.





He posed for a worrisome mugshot where he appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open. The 40-year-old is currently being held on $2,000 bond and is slated to appear in court on Friday, June 7.

West has had numerous run-ins with police since he left the NBA following the 2011-12 season, although at various points through the past few years, he seemed to get things back on track.