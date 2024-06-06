PUTIN vows revenge against UK, US, France and Germany for ‘direct involvement in Ukraine war’ (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 6, 2024 - An angry looking Vladimir Putin has accused the West, specifically the UK of directly interfering in his war against Ukraine and vowed revenge.
The Russian president was speaking to international
journalists at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum when he claimed
British armed forces are targeting missiles hitting Russian targets.
He then threatened to supply his advanced weapons to
Britain’s enemies, as well as to ark the enemies of other Western countries
providing long-range weapons to Ukraine including France, Germany and the US.
Putin then accused the US and France of using its armed
forces to target Russian positions.
He again threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russia’s
‘sovereignty and territorial integrity’ are threatened, warning: ‘This should
not be taken lightly, superficially.’
Putin said: ‘With regard to
long-range precision weapons, such as the British Storm Shadow or the American
ATACMS or French missiles, how is it used?
’Ukrainian servicemen cannot
do everything on their own and strike with this missile.
’They are simply
technologically unable to do it.
’To do this, you need to have
satellite reconnaissance, then, on the basis of this satellite reconnaissance,
to form a flight task, and then enter it into the missile system.
’The serviceman who is next
to it, he does it just automatically – he pushes buttons. He may not even know
what will happen next.’
Putin made clear he sees the actions of the West as a
direct involvement in the war.
‘I repeat, the flight task is
formed and…entered only by those who supply these weapons,’ he claimed.
’If it’s ATACMS, then the
Pentagon does it. If it is Storm Shadow, it means that the British are doing
it. And in the case of Storm Shadow, it’s even simpler.
’The simplicity lies in the
fact that the flight task is entered automatically, without the involvement of
military personnel on the ground, automatically. The British do it, so that’s
it.’
Talking about Germany, which also recently allowed Ukraine
to hit Russian targets with German-made weapons – saying the move ‘definitively
destroys Russian-German relations’.
Putin said there could be an ‘asymmetrical response’ for
Western long-range missiles deployed by Ukraine to hit Russian territory.
Until now, these weapons have been used only to strike
Russian-invaded areas of Ukraine, but Kyiv now has permission for strikes near
the Kharkiv region after US president Joe Biden loosened restrictions.
Putin made clear he was also ready to supply weapons in the
way NATO countries had, but in his case to enemies of Britain and other Western
counties.
He asked: ‘What should we do
in response? First, we will, of course, improve our air defence systems. We
will destroy them.
’Second, we are thinking
that if someone considers it possible to supply such weapons to a war zone to
strike at our territory and create problems for us, then why do we not have the
right to supply our weapons of the same class to those regions of the world
where they will strike at sensitive facilities of those countries that are
doing this to Russia?
’So the response could be asymmetrical. We will think about
this.’
Putin did not specify exactly who he had in mind to supply
weapons to.
‘If we see that these countries are being drawn into a war
against the Russian Federation, then we reserve the right to act in the same
way. In general, this is a path to very serious problems,’ he said.
On nuclear war, He added;
‘For some reason, the West believes that Russia will never
use it,’ Putin said.
‘We have a nuclear doctrine, look what it says.
‘If someone’s actions threaten our sovereignty and
territorial integrity, we consider it possible for us to use all means at our
disposal.
‘This should not be taken lightly, superficially.’
The doctrine says Russia could press the button as a
response to an attack using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, or to
the use of conventional weapons against Russia ‘when the very existence of the
state is put under threat’.
Watch the video below
🇷🇺🚨‼️ “Hiroshima and Nagasaki were 20 kilotons and our tactical nuclear weapons are 70 kilotons.— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 6, 2024
Let’s treat this topic professionally, everyone thinks we’re not going to use them, but we have a nuclear doctrine”
The Russian president explains the possible usage of nukes … pic.twitter.com/RaRfVsanKp
