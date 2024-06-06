CRISTIANO RONALDO sets record for the most liked social media comment ever after congratulating KYLIAN MBAPPE on his move to Real Madrid







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Cristiano Ronaldo has set the record for the most liked social media comment ever after congratulating Kylian Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has joined Real on a free transfer, signing a five-year deal, and is set to receive €15million-per-year (£12.8m), down from the €25million-per-year (£21.4m) he earned at PSG.

The French posted a number of throwback pics of himself in Real Madrid gear, adding that he was 'happy and proud to join the club of my dream'.

In one of the pictures, Mbappe is pictured posing for a picture with legend Ronaldo, who was playing for Real at the time, and the Portuguese forward duly commented on the post.

Ronaldo wrote: 'My turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid'.





Ronaldo of course enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Real as he scored 450 goals in 438 games and won an array of trophies, including four Champions Leagues.

During his time at PSG, Mbappe scored 256 goals in 308 games and won six league titles.

He joins a Real Madrid side that were crowned Champions League winners again after overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the final.

The comment from Ronaldo has now, incredibly, surpassed 4.6m likes, taking the record from a 13-year-old's post back in 2023.

Reed Harrington took to social media to post a video pledging: 'When I hit 200,000 followers, I'll do whatever the top comment is on this video, and post it!'

The winning comment read: 'Fly to a small town in Thailand, get accepted by their people, learn the language, train in Muay Thai for a year-and-a-half, fight in a tournament, win the tournament, return to the USA and join the UFC, stay in shape and go undefeated in your weight class, retire and do an interview saying this comment was the reason you fought so hard...'





Harrington later responded with a post saying that he wouldn't be able to stay in Thailand for more than a week, but to his credit he has continued to post videos of himself training in Muay Thai - even throwing punches at a bag while his left arm was in a cast.

He later added a picture of the front cover of his US passport with the caption: 'One step closer,' teasing the possibility of genuinely attempting the challenge.

And on May 9 he added to his X account a post saying: 'With all your support, my visa has been approved. And right after 51 days, I'll catch my flight for Thailand.'