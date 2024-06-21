Watch the moment an angry mob stormed Bondo CDF offices in protest while carrying a coffin after the area MP, GIDEON OCHANDA, voted Yes for the Finance Bill (VIDEO).





Friday, June 21, 2024 - Angry youth stormed Bondo CDF offices to protest after the area Member of Parliament Gideon Ochanda voted in favour of the punitive finance bill.

They carried a coffin written ‘Rest in Peace Ochanda’ and camped at the CDF offices.

They were sending a message to the MP that he should prepare to go home in 2027 for siding with the oppressors.

ODM party secretary general Edwin Sifuna has announced intentions to summon party MPs who disregarded the public’s plea to oppose the bill.

Ochanda is among the rebel ODM MPs from Raila’s stronghold, who have vowed to work with President William Ruto.









Watch a video of angry youth storming CDF offices and calling out the MP.

Angry mob storms Bondo CDF offices in protest after MP Gideon Ochanda voted 'YES' to in favour of the Finance Bill. pic.twitter.com/6pDvRmD3PB — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 21, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.