EMMY KOSGEI’s father is lucky to be alive – See how Gen Zs saved him when fellow UDA MPs left him there to be killed after voting YES to Finance Bill?

UDA nominated Member of Parliament Jackson Kosgei
has thanked the Gen Zs for saving his life when they stormed Parliament on
Tuesday during anti-Finance Bill protests.
Speaking during an interview,
Kosgei, who had just voted YES to the draconian Finance Bill, revealed that he
was unable to evacuate the building alongside his colleagues given that he was
in a wheelchair.
He explained that the evacuation
route that leads to the tunnel was unfriendly for disabled Kenyans, hence
opting to seek refuge at a building inside Parliament.
Kosgei, who is also the father
to the Nigerian-based gospel musician Emmy Kosgei, detailed that he, alongside
a female MP who uses crutches, opted to seek refuge at the private members'
lounge.
However, in the process, the
protesters made their way to the building adding that the youth started to
engage him in a conversation.
Contrary to his expectations, he
noted that the protesters advised him to leave the building, even going forward
to evacuate him from the building for his safety.
"When they came and found
us there, they told me that they knew who I was. They told me that I was a good
man and they wanted to escort me out stating that what would happen next may
not be good," the nominated MP narrated.
"They said that they were
not bad people but were just fighting for their rights. They asked me where
they wanted me to go and I told them where they could take me. They took me to
a safe place."
Kosgei thanked the young men for
helping him adding that they showed him humanity despite his stance in
supporting the Finance Bill 2024.
"I want to thank the young
men who saved my life and that of my colleague. Even in their moment of anger,
they still had humanity in them," he stated.
