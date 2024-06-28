Netizens unmask the identity of one of the masked rogue cops sent to unleash terror on protesters - He masquerades as a musician and is alleged to be a member of a police death squad (PHOTOs).





Friday, June 28, 2024 - A group of masked police officers moving in an unmarked car while armed were pictured in Nairobi Central Business District during peaceful protests, where they unleashed terror on innocent protesters.

They were heavily armed and firing live bullets on protesters.

The identity of one of the rogue cops has been unmasked.

His name is Mbokomo Khalfan, a member of a police death squad that engages in clandestine activities.

According to Miguna Miguna, the lethal ‘Kwekwe Squad’ is under the command of the President.

The rogue cop masquerades as a dancehall musician and goes by the stage name Justice Gully.

