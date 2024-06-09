WETANGULA accuses GACHAGUA of propagating ethnicity with his one-man, one-vote, one-shilling campaign.

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged leaders not to propagate politics of ethnicity.
Speaking at a funeral service in
Kanduyi constituency, Wetangula said the constitution enshrines Kenya as a
unitary state allowing all citizens to coexist irrespective of the regions they
belong, adding that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sentiments of
advocating for government shares are divisive.
"When you start saying "my people, my people" you're Kenyans' enemy.
"We want a situation
where any Kenyan can stay anywhere and we build one happy family called
Kenya," Wetangula said
"I urge all Kenyan leaders
to stop divisive politics based on ethnicity. Kenya under our 2010 constitution
is a unitary state sharing power between the national government and the
devolved units,” Wetangula added.
