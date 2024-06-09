WETANGULA accuses GACHAGUA of propagating ethnicity with his one-man, one-vote, one-shilling campaign.









Sunday, June 9, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged leaders not to propagate politics of ethnicity.

Speaking at a funeral service in Kanduyi constituency, Wetangula said the constitution enshrines Kenya as a unitary state allowing all citizens to coexist irrespective of the regions they belong, adding that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sentiments of advocating for government shares are divisive.

"When you start saying "my people, my people" you're Kenyans' enemy.

"We want a situation where any Kenyan can stay anywhere and we build one happy family called Kenya," Wetangula said

"I urge all Kenyan leaders to stop divisive politics based on ethnicity. Kenya under our 2010 constitution is a unitary state sharing power between the national government and the devolved units,” Wetangula added.

