BILL GATES' daughter PHOEBE confirms she's dating PAUL McCARTNEY grandson







Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe has confirmed she's dating Paul McCartney's grandson, Arthur Donald.

The 21-year-old confirmed Arthur as her boyfriend while sharing a picture of him giving her a piggyback ride.

She wrote, "My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony."

Later in the evening, Phoebe shared another candid picture of her cuddling up with Arthur, gushing about how he "cleans up nicely."

Phoebe and Arthur ignited dating rumours back in October 2023 after sharing an IG photo from a trip to Paris.

The pair also attended the "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere earlier this year.

However, in a March 2024 Bustle interview, Phoebe declined to comment on their relationship status.

Phoebe is the youngest of Bill's children, one of 3 he shares with ex-wife Melinda Gates.

Meanwhile, Arthur is the eldest son of Mary McCartney and her ex-husband, TV producer Alistair Donald.