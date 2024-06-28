BILL GATES' daughter PHOEBE confirms she's dating PAUL McCARTNEY grandson

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe has confirmed she's dating Paul McCartney's grandson, Arthur Donald.
The 21-year-old confirmed Arthur as her boyfriend while
sharing a picture of him giving her a piggyback ride.
She wrote, "My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift
post-ceremony."
Later in the evening, Phoebe shared another candid picture
of her cuddling up with Arthur, gushing about how he "cleans up
nicely."
Phoebe and Arthur ignited dating rumours back in October
2023 after sharing an IG photo from a trip to Paris.
The pair also attended the "Feud: Capote vs. The
Swans" premiere earlier this year.
However, in a March 2024 Bustle interview, Phoebe
declined to comment on their relationship status.
Phoebe is the youngest of Bill's children, one of 3 he
shares with ex-wife Melinda Gates.
Meanwhile, Arthur is the eldest son of Mary
McCartney and her ex-husband, TV producer Alistair Donald.
