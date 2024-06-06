Disturbing news as it emerges majority of Kenyans want RUTO out of power – See what the latest Infotrak poll has unearthed?

According to the latest survey
by Infotrak, Kenyans in Nairobi, Eastern, Nyanza, Central, Western, Rift
Valley, and the Coast regions believe the country is heading in the wrong
direction.
Per the report, Nairobi led with the number of people who believe the country is not heading in the right direction at 74 per cent.
Residents in Eastern were ranked second at 69 per
cent, followed by Nyanza at 68 per cent, Western at 64 per cent and Central at
63 per cent.
Some of the main concerns raised
include; increased taxes, high cost of living, unemployment, poor
infrastructure, poverty, poor governance, flooding, bad politics, and
corruption.
The report revealed that Kenyans
were worried about three key issues; the high cost of living, unemployment, and
the state of transport, infrastructure, and roads.
"The cost of living and
employment have been the prevalent and recurring issues of concern in recent
polls conducted since August/ September 2023 and March 2024," read part of
the report.
Notably, this is an increase
compared to a different survey conducted in February 2023 where a majority of
Kenyans were complaining about the cost of living.
Ethnicity and tribalism, which
have dominated political talk in the country, are among the least concerns by
Kenyans.
Infotrak further revealed that
the Finance Bill 2024 was also a concern with a majority of Kenyans opposing
some of the proposals.
On the other hand, 19 per cent of Kenyans believe the country is going in the right direction.
The Rift Valley
led the list of Kenyans who believe the country was on track at 23 per cent,
North Eastern at 22 per cent, Coast at 21 per cent, Western at 21 per cent and
Central at 20 per cent.
