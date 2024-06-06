See photo of the neatly written suicide note that the senior NIS officer who took his own life at his Kilimani home left behind - Depression is real.









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Senior National Intelligence Officer (NIS), Tom Adala, reportedly left a suicide note in his bedroom after he took his own life at his Kilimani home a few days ago.

When senior police officers visited his lavish residence on Tuesday, they found the neatly written suicide note on top of the bed.

The note had been written, “Going home. Nobody to blame. Just need permanent peace. Peace, love, humility,”.

Adala, an Assistant Director at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters in Ruaraka, shot himself in the head at servant’s quarters.

The bullet went through the head from the left side and exited from the right.

His colleagues revealed that he had sought treatment after depression took a toll on him.

His situation worsened when he was demoted.

He failed to report to work several times after being demoted and wanted to resign.

However, his friends urged him to stay.

“We visited him at home several times when he failed to report to work after the staff changes. Adala wanted to resign but we urged him to stay,” a colleague revealed.





