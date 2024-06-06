See photo of the neatly written suicide note that the senior NIS officer who took his own life at his Kilimani home left behind - Depression is real.

When senior police
officers visited his lavish residence on Tuesday, they found the neatly written
suicide note on top of the bed.
The note had been
written, “Going home. Nobody to blame. Just need permanent peace. Peace, love,
humility,”.
Adala, an Assistant Director at the National
Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters in Ruaraka, shot himself in the head at
servant’s quarters.
The bullet went through
the head from the left side and exited from the right.
His colleagues
revealed that he had sought treatment after depression took a toll on him.
His situation
worsened when he was demoted.
He failed to
report to work several times after being demoted and wanted to resign.
However, his
friends urged him to stay.
“We visited him at home several times when he failed to report to work after the staff changes. Adala wanted to resign but we urged him to stay,” a colleague revealed.
