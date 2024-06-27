Did KHALIF KAIRO pour bottled water on himself to make it look like he had been sprayed with water by cops? - Netizen question his trending photos as division among vocal social media influencers intestify.





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - There is a division among prominent social media influencers who have been vocal about anti-finance bill protests after it emerged that some of them had been compromised by the state.

Khalif Kairo is alleged to be among the vocal influencers bribed by state operatives to call off the street demos after President William Ruto withdrew the controversial finance bill.

He has been cautioning the youths against storming state house and pleading with them to call off the demos.

Netizens now claim that Kairo joined the ‘struggle’ for monetary gains.

They have now analyzed his trending photos taken during protests and alleged that he poured bottled water on himself to make it look like he had been sprayed with water by cops.









Check this out.

Eeeeyyyyy😂😂😂😂😂hata kama Bana😭😭😭pictures can lie!! Men can lie!!!😭😭unajimwagia maji ndio tudhani ni water cannon halafu unahepa nyuma ya crowd 😭😭naisha Mimi😂😂😂IS THIS YOUR VETERAN?? pic.twitter.com/MID6wq9YTx — 5 people (@5peopleke) June 27, 2024

