Arrogant Gatundu North MP and RUTO’s sycophant, NJOROGE KURURIA, insults a voter who confronted him for voting Yes for the finance bill as he cruises in his multi-million Mercedes Benz G Wagon (VIDEO).





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Njoroge Kururia, was confronted by a lady in the streets after he voted yes for the punitive finance bill.

The arrogant MP was cruising in his multi-million Mercedes Benz G-Wagon when the concerned lady waved him down and asked him why he betrayed his constituents.

“Mhesh, what do you have to say for betraying us,” she asked.

“Stupid,” the MP responded as he drove away.

She reminded him that he would go home in 2027 for siding with the oppressors and called him a dog.

The rogue MP also called her a dog and sped off.

Kururia is among the sycophants of President Ruto.

He had been in the frontline supporting the finance bill before it was withdrawn.

Watch the video.

Arrogant Gatundu North MP and RUTO’s sycophant, NJOROGE KURURIA, insults a voter who confronted him for voting Yes for the finance bill as he cruises in his multi-million Mercedes Benz G Wagon pic.twitter.com/Zgcq9YR9fK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.