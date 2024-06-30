Did huge demos rock Nakuru State House on Sunday? Gen Z maintain that ‘RUTO MUST GO!!! Watch the VIDEO and be the judge?







Sunday, June 30, 2024 – There is a video circulating social media showing hundreds of youths demonstrating in Nakuru town demanding the resignation of President William Ruto.

The youths who were waving placards and twigs chanted Ruto must go! Ruto must go! saying he must resign and pave the way for a new leader.

The demonstrators surrounded State House, Nakuru, after details emerged that the Head of State was holding a security meeting there.

However, security was beefed up around Nakuru State House but no police lobbed teargas or shot at the peaceful demonstrators.

The demos happened a day after President William Ruto said he was ready to dialogue with Kenyan youths who have been causing havoc in major cities over the last one week.

Ruto went on to request Gen Z to name three people who will engage the Government and resolve the issues they are raising during the protests.

Here is the purported video of young Kenyans demonstrating outside Nakuru State House on Sunday.

Comrades in Nakuru were briefed about Ruto's visit and this morning they chose to go say hello to him. Beautiful times to be alive. pic.twitter.com/9LQ5t6CGEV — Conrad Kulo (@ConradKulo) June 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST