'Bad Debate Nights Happen' - BARACK OBAMA shares his thought on U.S. presidential debate between JOE BIDEN and DONALD TRUMP







Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Former US President, Barack Obama has reacted to President Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump.

Biden and Trump faced off on Thursday night, June 27, with the Democrat appearing to freeze at several points and was often seen mumbling and tripping over phrases.

Reacting to the debate, former President Barack Obama admitted that Joe Biden’s debate performance was “bad” but still urged voters to back him over Donald Trump.

“Bad debate nights happen,” Obama, 62, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Trust me, I know.”

“But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” Obama insisted.

“Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit.

“Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

“I’ll leave the debate rating to the pundits,” former President Bill Clinton added later Friday afternoon. “Joe Biden has given us 3 years of solid leadership, steadying us after the pandemic, creating a record number of new jobs, making real progress solving the climate crisis, and launching a successful effort in reducing inflation, all while pulling us out of the quagmire Donald Trump left us in.”