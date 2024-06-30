Is car dealer KHALIF KAIRO a traitor of the GEN Z revolution? – This PHOTO of him meeting RUTO's blogger DENNIS ITUMBI has raised eyebrows.





Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Car dealer, Khalif Kairo, is one of the people who have been masquerading as Genz leaders yet at night he has been dining with those charlatans and conmen who have been killing young protestors in Nairobi and other cities.

This is after Kairo was spotted hanging out with state house blogger and United Democratic Alliance party apologist, Dennis Itumbi.

Kairo has been pretending to be on the frontline in protests but at night he has been meeting state operatives to sell Gen Z secrets and their plans.

Here is a photo of traitor Khalif Kairo meeting Dennis Itumbi who is working with some rogue operatives to kill, abduct, and even threaten Gen Z demonstrators.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.