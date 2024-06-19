Acha Akufie Hapo - See what Huruma OCS, ROBERT MUGO, was caught on camera doing to a lady during finance bill demos! She got a panic attack and collapsed (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Huruma OCS Robert Mugo is among the rogue police officers who harassed peaceful protesters during the finance bill demos that rocked the city on Tuesday.

The rogue officer was caught on camera back tackling a young lady before walking away.

The lady was unarmed and was not engaging in violence.

She was just exercising her democratic rights that are enshrined in the Constitution.

She had a panic attack and collapsed, prompting other protesters to come to her rescue.

The shameless police officer was heard saying “Acha akufie hapo” as he walked away smiling despite his brutal actions.

Kenyans on X have condemned the rogue police officer and shared his phone number in public.





Watch the video.

Buana hebu let's identify this Rogue cop... Alipiga back tackle huyu dem mbaya... I hope she doesn't have a daughter! https://t.co/aQxeTbG3GO pic.twitter.com/vMPHhpWrRO — Loyalist (@Kwanza254) June 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.