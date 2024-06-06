UDA wars take another turn as Governor SAKAJA raids MILLICENT OMANGA’s private business at night – Look!









Thursday, June 6, 2024 – The infighting within the ruling UDA party has reached another level.

This is after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja raided the private business of former Nairobi-nominated Senator Millicent Omanga at night on Wednesday.

Using her social media platforms, Omanga accused Sakaja of allegedly misusing his powers.

Sakaja sent a bus full of county employees to raid Omanga’s business and apprehend her.

She alleged that the raid was linked to her stand on UDA party elections, where she has reiterated her support for other candidates other than Sakaja.

"Governor Johnson Sakaja has sent a bus load of over forty county askaris to my business premises to arrest me and my staff simply because I'm not supporting him for the Nairobi County UDA chairperson," she stated.

The politician went on to state that she would not be intimidated.

During the incident, Omanga filmed the employees inside the county bus.

The driver seemed unbothered and did not respond to Omanga's questions.

"Sakaja has sent a whole whole bus of 56 people just to come and arrest me," she stated.

In the snippets of the incident shared by the former senator, some of the passengers on the bus seemingly ignored Omanga as she filmed.

Sakaja announced his bid to vie for the Nairobi UDA chairmanship a few months ago before the elections were held in Nairobi on May 31.

However, the elections were not as peaceful as expected as Sakaja's supporters clashed with Embakasi North MP James Gakuya's supporters.

The two are eyeing the chairperson position in Nairobi. The chaos caused by the supporters resulted in the poll's cancellation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST