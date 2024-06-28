CS MOSES KURIA slams GACHAGUA for blaming NIS Boss NOORDIN HAJI over the deaths and mayhem caused by the Gen Zs – You are to blame!





Friday June 28, 2024 – The bad blood between Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Moses Kuria and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is far from over.

This is after Kuria slammed Gachagua for throwing National Intelligence Service Director Noordin Haji under the bus over the cause and deaths of the Gen Zs during anti-Finance Bill protests.

In a harsh criticism, Kuria told Gachagua to stop complaining about NIS Boss Noordin Haji, saying that the DP is a member of the National Security Council and should also take full responsibility over what ensued in the Anti-Finance Bill mayhem.

As a result, Kuria told Gachagua that he is equally to blame for the deaths and mayhem caused by the Gen Zs and therefore shouldn't point fingers at others.

"He is in the National Security Council yet complains about the Director of the National Intelligence Service.

"It was enough to have a President who is a teetotaler," Kuria stated.

