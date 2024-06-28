These are the NINE demands that GEN Z wants RUTO to meet or they occupy STATE HOUSE next week – The President is surrounded!!





Friday, June 28, 2024 - The young Kenyan protestors who have been demonstrating in the last two weeks over the Finance Bill 2024, have issued a raft of demands to be met by President William Ruto or they return to the streets.

On Wednesday, President William Ruto withdrew the bill to appease the protestors, but on Thursday, the young protestors returned to the streets demanding sweeping reforms in the government.

They issued the following demands:

1. Fire corrupt Cabinet Secretaries (CSs).

2. Change the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership in parliament.

3. Conduct a lifestyle audit for flashy state officers.

4. Create more opportunities for the youth.

5. Decline to recreate the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs).

6. Reduce wastage in government, including travel.

7. Review salaries for Members of Parliament (MPs).

8. Abolish funding to First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua.

9. Abolish the housing levy.

On the issue of MP's salaries, the youthful protestors said no MP should be paid more than Sh 200,000 and they should not earn more than doctors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST