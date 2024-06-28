These are the NINE demands that GEN Z wants RUTO to meet or they occupy STATE HOUSE next week – The President is surrounded!!

Friday, June 28, 2024 - The young Kenyan
protestors who have been demonstrating in the last two weeks over the Finance
Bill 2024, have issued a raft of demands to be met by President William Ruto or
they return to the streets.
On Wednesday, President William Ruto withdrew the bill to
appease the protestors, but on Thursday, the young protestors returned to the
streets demanding sweeping reforms in the government.
They issued the following demands:
1. Fire corrupt Cabinet Secretaries (CSs).
2. Change the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership
in parliament.
3. Conduct a lifestyle audit for flashy state
officers.
4. Create more opportunities for the youth.
5. Decline to recreate the positions of Chief
Administrative Secretaries (CASs).
6. Reduce wastage in government, including
travel.
7. Review salaries for Members of Parliament
(MPs).
8. Abolish funding to First Lady Rachel Ruto and
Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua.
9. Abolish the housing levy.
On the issue of MP's salaries, the youthful
protestors said no MP should be paid more than Sh 200,000 and they should not
earn more than doctors.
