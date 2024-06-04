Confusion as UDA Sec. Gen. CLEOPHAS MALALA ‘dumps’ RUTO and ‘joins’ NATEMBEYA's Tawe Movement - Look!









Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala has allegedly dumped President William Ruto and ‘joined’ the Opposition.

This is after he publicly backed up Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya's Tawe Movement; an Opposition movement.

Speaking in Kakamega, Malala said he fully supports the agenda spearheaded by Natembeya, which calls for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula to retire from politics.

However, he urged Natembeya to include former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in the movement's agenda.

"I fully support your agenda in Trans Nzoia; I have seen you push Wetang'ula and Mudavadi to go home.

"However, the list is not full; even Oparanya and Eugene should go home and rest," Malala said.

Natembeya accused Mudavadi and Wetang'ula of failing to bring development to Western despite being in government for decades.

He further said the two leaders have no new tricks for leading the people of Mulembe and should let new energy lead the people.

In addition to calling for Oparanya's retirement from politics, Malala also criticized Oparanya's plan to run for Kakamega senator in 2027.

According to Malala, it is time for Oparanya to rest from politics as he has been in power since the days of Ford Asili.

