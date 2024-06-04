Confusion as UDA Sec. Gen. CLEOPHAS MALALA ‘dumps’ RUTO and ‘joins’ NATEMBEYA's Tawe Movement - Look!

This is after he publicly backed up Trans Nzoia Governor
George Natembeya's Tawe Movement; an Opposition movement.
Speaking in Kakamega, Malala said he fully supports the
agenda spearheaded by Natembeya, which calls for Prime Cabinet Secretary
Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula to retire from
politics.
However, he urged Natembeya to include former Kakamega Governor
Wycliffe Oparanya and former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in the
movement's agenda.
"I fully support your agenda in Trans Nzoia; I have seen you push Wetang'ula and Mudavadi to go home.
"However, the list is not
full; even Oparanya and Eugene should go home and rest," Malala said.
Natembeya accused Mudavadi and Wetang'ula of failing to
bring development to Western despite being in government for decades.
He further said the two leaders have no new tricks for
leading the people of Mulembe and should let new energy lead the people.
In addition to calling for Oparanya's retirement from
politics, Malala also criticized Oparanya's plan to run for Kakamega senator in
2027.
According to Malala, it is time for Oparanya to rest from
politics as he has been in power since the days of Ford Asili.
