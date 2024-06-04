This is how RUTO is using NDINDI NYORO and KURIA KIMANI to oppress Kenyans – No wonder GACHAGUA has branded them traitors

Nyoro, who
is the chairman of the National Assembly Budget Committee, and Kuria, the
National Assembly Finance Committee chairman, are being used by President Ruto
and his men to oppress Kenyans.
Nyoro and
Kimani are being used as rubber stamps in the retrogressive Finance Bill 2024
that is supposed to introduce Motor Vehicle Tax and bread taxes among other
taxes.
The two
traitors have abandoned their constituents who are suffering to please
President William Ruto and his merciless coterie who are hiring jets to traverse
the world for Sh 200 million per trip using poor taxpayers' money.
Nyoro and
Kuria are also among young leaders who are pretending to be national leaders
yet they were not elected nationally but they were elected by poor Kiharu and
Molo residents respectively.
