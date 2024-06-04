This is how RUTO is using NDINDI NYORO and KURIA KIMANI to oppress Kenyans – No wonder GACHAGUA has branded them traitors









Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Molo counterpart, Kuria Kimani, are among the Members of Parliament who have been termed as traitors by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for abandoning their electorate who put them in office.

Nyoro, who is the chairman of the National Assembly Budget Committee, and Kuria, the National Assembly Finance Committee chairman, are being used by President Ruto and his men to oppress Kenyans.

Nyoro and Kimani are being used as rubber stamps in the retrogressive Finance Bill 2024 that is supposed to introduce Motor Vehicle Tax and bread taxes among other taxes.

The two traitors have abandoned their constituents who are suffering to please President William Ruto and his merciless coterie who are hiring jets to traverse the world for Sh 200 million per trip using poor taxpayers' money.

Nyoro and Kuria are also among young leaders who are pretending to be national leaders yet they were not elected nationally but they were elected by poor Kiharu and Molo residents respectively.

