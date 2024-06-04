RUTO now warns GACHAGUA to stop misleading the country with his false prophesies as their fallout reaches a point of no return









Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – The fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, may be beyond repair as we speak.

This is after Ruto warned Gachagua to stop misleading the country with his false prophesies.

During an interdenominational church service in Bungoma County, Ruto dismissed Gachagua's recent prophecy about the future of Mt. Kenya.

In a direct attack on his deputy, Ruto asked Kenyans not to listen to leaders prophesying darkness and a bleak future for the country.

The president urged church leaders to pray so that people with negative prophecies about the country perish.

"The future of our nation is great. We are a great nation.

"We are a blessed country. And you should not accept people who are prophesying darkness and a bleak future.

"And I am asking our bishops to pray so that those tongues stop," Ruto said.

The president expressed his confidence that the country's future is bright and urged leaders to remain united and focused.

"Because this nation, and I am speaking as a leader, in this nation, it is going places.

"We are respected in Africa and worldwide because our economy is improving.

"I am confident about the future of Kenya. What we need is to stay united, focused and to plan properly. Ignore the prophets of doom!" he added.

Sentiments by the president come a few days after Gachagua claimed there are individuals plotting against the Mt Kenya region.

During a thanksgiving ceremony at Mutonyora Comprehensive School in Njabini on Friday, the DP warned the Mt. Kenya region about a bleak future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST