RUTO calls for urgent crisis meeting to save his government from total collapse after his fallout with GACHAGUA and the Kenya Kwanza turmoil





Saturday, June 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has summoned an urgent crisis meeting of all members of his Kenya Kwanza coalition on Monday to address the escalating political turbulence within the ruling party.

The move comes amid increasing internal strife and a brewing power struggle with his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The crisis talks follow another crisis meeting he convened today with the UDA’s National Executive Council (NEC).

This urgent NEC meeting aims to tackle the escalating rift between the President and his deputy, Gachagua, amid contentious grassroots election issues and a deeply polarising Finance Bill 2024.

These strategic gatherings come as the coalition faces multiple challenges, including a contentious Finance Bill 2024, internal rifts over grassroots elections, and a divisive cabinet stance on the ban of Muguka, a popular stimulant.

The President's planned intervention follows his return from an overseas trip to Egypt, after a visit to South Korea.

The original meeting, intended for Friday, June 7, was postponed due to his travels.

Now set for Monday, the State House meeting aims to quell the growing discontent within the coalition's ranks.

Adding to the turmoil is the simmering Cold War between President Ruto and Deputy President Gachagua.

The tension primarily concerns the forthcoming grassroots elections and the fierce battle for control within the UDA. The rift has manifested in a heated contest for the Nairobi County chairmanship, pitting Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja against Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

This internal power struggle has become so intense that Ruto has been compelled to intervene directly.

The Deputy President's apparent support for Gakuya has further strained relations within the party, creating a visible divide that Ruto is eager to mend.

