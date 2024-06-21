Boxer RYAN GARCIA suspended for one year after positive tests for performance-enhancing drug ostarine

Friday, June 21, 2024 - American boxer, Ryan Garcia has been suspended one year after he reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission following his positive tests for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine.
The 25-year-old tested positive for the banned substance
ostarine in two separate tests taken before his fight with Devin Haney on 20
April.''
Ostarine, a non-steroidal drug used to support muscle
growth, has been on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substance list since
2008.
Garcia's victory against Haney will now be recorded as a
no-contest - meaning Haney's undefeated record is restored.
He must also forfeit his £950,000 ($1.2m) contract purse
from the Haney fight and pay a £7,900 ($10,000) fine.
The New York State Athletic Commission confirmed Garcia
would be suspended until 20 April 2025 and would need to provide a clean urine
test before his licence could be reissued.
"The Commission will continue to hold athletes to the
highest professional standards and protect the integrity of all sports under
our jurisdiction," a statement read.
Garcia, who denied taking the substance, blamed
"contamination" from a tainted supplement.
The American, who wrote on X on 19 June that he was
"retired", responded to the ban by saying: "I was already
retired so I'll just come back out of retirement for a year."
He added: "I never cheated."
Garcia has just one defeat on his 25-fight record, a 2023
loss to Gervonta Davis, and is considered one of the biggest stars in American
boxing.
Haney, whose record returns to 31 victories in 31 fights,
said on X: "Thank you to commission for doing the right thing and making
the right decision.
"I’m happy it wasn't a DQ [disqualification] because I
wouldn't want [to] win like that.
"Once this suspension is over, Garcia let's run it
back. Clean on a even playing field. Biggest fight [in] boxing."
