Boxer RYAN GARCIA suspended for one year after positive tests for performance-enhancing drug ostarine







Friday, June 21, 2024 - American boxer, Ryan Garcia has been suspended one year after he reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission following his positive tests for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine.

The 25-year-old tested positive for the banned substance ostarine in two separate tests taken before his fight with Devin Haney on 20 April.''

Ostarine, a non-steroidal drug used to support muscle growth, has been on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substance list since 2008.

Garcia's victory against Haney will now be recorded as a no-contest - meaning Haney's undefeated record is restored.

He must also forfeit his £950,000 ($1.2m) contract purse from the Haney fight and pay a £7,900 ($10,000) fine.

The New York State Athletic Commission confirmed Garcia would be suspended until 20 April 2025 and would need to provide a clean urine test before his licence could be reissued.

"The Commission will continue to hold athletes to the highest professional standards and protect the integrity of all sports under our jurisdiction," a statement read.

Garcia, who denied taking the substance, blamed "contamination" from a tainted supplement.

The American, who wrote on X on 19 June that he was "retired", responded to the ban by saying: "I was already retired so I'll just come back out of retirement for a year."

He added: "I never cheated."

Garcia has just one defeat on his 25-fight record, a 2023 loss to Gervonta Davis, and is considered one of the biggest stars in American boxing.

Haney, whose record returns to 31 victories in 31 fights, said on X: "Thank you to commission for doing the right thing and making the right decision.

"I’m happy it wasn't a DQ [disqualification] because I wouldn't want [to] win like that.

"Once this suspension is over, Garcia let's run it back. Clean on a even playing field. Biggest fight [in] boxing."