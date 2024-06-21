Wales sack manager ROB PAGE after failing to qualify for Euro 2024







Friday, June 21, 2024 - Wales have sacked manager Rob Page as their men's national team head coach after they failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

During his time in charge, Page guided Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years in 2022, but has come under pressure in recent weeks after missing out on qualification for Euro 2024.

Page had been given a vote of confidence by Football Association of Wales (FAW) after the penalty shootout defeat to Poland, with the association suggesting he would continue in the role into qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

But below-par friendly displays against Gibraltar and Slovakia earlier in June have now prompted the FAW to move on.

“On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams,” FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said.

“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years.”

Page, who won 41 international caps, took over from Ryan Giggs initially on an interim basis in 2020 having worked previously with the Welsh under-21 side.

He began his managerial career at Port Vale and also worked at Northampton Town after concluding his playing career in 2011.

Wales’ appearance in Qatar at the World Cup was the highlight of his tenure as the nation returned to international football’s biggest stage for the first time since 1958