RUTO’s government has not paid us for two years – UHURU’s employees cry as they reveal how they have been frustrated by the Kenya Kwanza regime

Speaking during a press briefing
on Monday, Kanze Dena said she is not able to compound in totality how much all
that is.
She said no employee has
received even a single shilling in the last two years.
"Unfortunately we have not earned a salary for the last two years.
"I am not able to quantify how much it
is that the former president has been able to spend because that includes
fuelling, the food we eat as staff, travel bills, electricity," Kanze
alleged.
The spokesperson also said the
staff are being intimidated by men close to the President while others have
been transferred at night.
“There is unceremonial
withdrawal and intimidation of staff via phone calls at midnight," Dena
said.
“They were being called at night
but we also have to protect our people. Sometimes we get multiple calls of
different instructions late at night," Dena added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments