Arrogant South Mugirango MP, SLYVANUS OSORO, threatens to shoot at protesters who dare storm his home - Mtaokota maiti hadi mchoke.

Saturday, June 29,
2024- South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Slyvanus Osoro, has warned
protesters against invading his home as his colleagues in the Parliament who
voted yes for the finance bill continue to face resistance from their
constituents.
Osoro said he travelled upcountry to guard his home against
attack by protesters and warned that if the protesters dare to storm his home,
it will be a massacre.
He bragged that he is fully armed and ready to deal with
intruders.
Osoro said he put all his businesses aside and travelled
upcountry to deal with protesters who dare to storm his home.
“Kwangu wakija wataokota maiti hadi wachoke. I literary
decided to be home for them. Na sijawaona. I am still waiting,” he wrote in a
WhatsApp group.
A group of protesters tried to storm his home on Thursday
but they were chased away by the police.
The government deployed police officers to guard Osoro’s
home after the palatial home of Molo MP and the National Assembly Finance
Committee chairman Kuria Kimani was torched.
