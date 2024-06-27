JOE BIDEN lectures RUTO on senseless killings of innocent Gen Zs – Look! No wonder he withdrew the draconian Finance Bill

Thursday, June 27, 2024 – United States President Joe Biden reached out to President William Ruto over the wanton killings of innocent Gen Zs during the protests against his draconian Finance Bill.
Moments after Ruto gave in to the
Gen Zs and withdrew the draconian bill, Biden lectured him, warning him to stop
the killings in Kenya.
Through US Secretary of State
Anthony Blinken, Biden spoke of the need for Kenyan security agencies to avoid
using excessive force while restraining protestors.
Considering the withdrawal
of the Bill meant Kenya would not be able to raise over Ksh300 billion,
Blinken and Ruto also spoke of the economic prospects of the country.
Details of the call were
revealed by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller who underscored
Kenya’s importance to US foreign policy.
“In a call with Kenyan President
Ruto, Sec Blinken emphasized the importance of reducing tensions and ensuring
security services demonstrate restraint and refrain from violence,” Miller
revealed in a statement.
“The U.S. will remain a
steadfast partner of Kenya’s government and people as they address economic
challenges.”
During a separate press brief
briefing, Blinken remarked that the US was in possession of evidence that
Kenyan security officers used excessive force on protestors.
"We have seen
well-documented reports of violence against protesters, and what we have said
is in our – in our conversation with that – with the Kenyan Government is that
they should use non-lethal methods and prevent civilian harm in dealing with
peaceful protests," he remarked.
The situation in Kenya also
received attention from Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (Minnesota's 5th District)
and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
