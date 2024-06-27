JOE BIDEN lectures RUTO on senseless killings of innocent Gen Zs – Look! No wonder he withdrew the draconian Finance Bill





Thursday, June 27, 2024 – United States President Joe Biden reached out to President William Ruto over the wanton killings of innocent Gen Zs during the protests against his draconian Finance Bill.

Moments after Ruto gave in to the Gen Zs and withdrew the draconian bill, Biden lectured him, warning him to stop the killings in Kenya.

Through US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Biden spoke of the need for Kenyan security agencies to avoid using excessive force while restraining protestors.

Considering the withdrawal of the Bill meant Kenya would not be able to raise over Ksh300 billion, Blinken and Ruto also spoke of the economic prospects of the country.

Details of the call were revealed by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller who underscored Kenya’s importance to US foreign policy.

“In a call with Kenyan President Ruto, Sec Blinken emphasized the importance of reducing tensions and ensuring security services demonstrate restraint and refrain from violence,” Miller revealed in a statement.

“The U.S. will remain a steadfast partner of Kenya’s government and people as they address economic challenges.”

During a separate press brief briefing, Blinken remarked that the US was in possession of evidence that Kenyan security officers used excessive force on protestors.

"We have seen well-documented reports of violence against protesters, and what we have said is in our – in our conversation with that – with the Kenyan Government is that they should use non-lethal methods and prevent civilian harm in dealing with peaceful protests," he remarked.

The situation in Kenya also received attention from Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (Minnesota's 5th District) and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

