All Mt Kenya MPs are useless and cowards except GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA – She is the only 'man' in Mt Kenya (VIDEO)





Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Nyeri County residents have praised Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba for fighting for the interests of the Mt Kenya region.

Gathoni Wamuchomba, elected on a United Democratic Alliance ticket in 2022, has proven to be the only MP unswayed by government bribes to betray her constituents.

She has already declared her stand on the Finance Bill 2024, which she says is retrogressive and punitive.

Most MPs from the Mt Kenya region are being used by President William Ruto as voting robots and are waiting for bribes to vote for the bill that will have serious ramifications for the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

Nyeri residents on Thursday told Citizen TV that the only MP 'man enough' in the Mt Kenya region is Githunguri legislator Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Here is the video of Nyeri County residents praising Wamuchomba.

The Kenyan DAILY POST