Kenyans nickname KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH ‘MUKA WA RUTO’ for being used by the President to oppress Kenyans









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Kenyans on X have nicknamed Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah ‘Muka wa Ruto’ (wife of Ruto) for being used by the president to oppress Kenyans.

Ichung’wah, the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, is among the youthful MPs used by the president over the past two years to pass retrogressive bills, including the Finance Bill 2023 and the current Finance Bill 2024.

If the Finance Bill 2024 is passed, Kenyans from all walks of life will struggle because the new taxes have touched on basic commodities like bread, Milk, Mpesa, and bank transactions among other things.

Since Ichung’wah is the one who is pushing for these punitive taxes, he has been nicknamed ‘Muka wa Ruto' which in the Kikuyu community language means he is behaving like someone's wife yet he is a man.

Other youthful MPs who are being used by Ruto to punish Kenyans include Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri.

The three MPs have been branded traitors by their constituents who have vowed to send them home in 2027 during the General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST