KINDIKI threatens to arrest DP GACHAGUA for dividing the country along ethnic lines – No one is above the law!!







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has threatened to order the arrest of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for trying to divide the country along ethnic lines.

Gachagua, who is defacto Mt Kenya kingpin, has been accused severally by politicians close to President William Ruto of fanning tribalism by urging Mt Kenya residents to unite.

Kindiki who spoke in Tharaka Nithi County on Wednesday, said his office will not allow anybody to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.

“I will not allow anybody to divide Kenyans including those holding high offices,” Kindiki said.

He also branded Gachagua as an enemy of the country over his push for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling campaign.

But Gachagua has maintained that nobody will stop his push for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling and also uniting Mt Kenya region.

