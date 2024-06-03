Bridgerton star declares she’s ‘in love with a woman’ to celebrate start of Pride Month







Monday, June 3, 2024 - Bridgerton star, Jessica Madsen has declared her “love for a woman” on social media.

The actress, 32, plays Cressida Cowper in the Netflix period drama, but has also appeared in other shows including Holby City, Mr Selfridge and Tina and Bobby.

After sharing that she was bisexual last year, Jessica then offered her followers an update on her love life this weekend.

“In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! #pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride,” she shared on Instagram alongside a series of pride related photos, including a video of her with rainbow diamantes under her eyes.

Her post came at the start of Pride Month, which is the entire month of June, and it was met with many supportive comments, including from co-star Nicola Coughlan, who shared a series of love hearts.

Jonathan Bailey also posted a series of hearts.

Meanwhile Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, commented: “Love youuuuuu.”

On her Instagram story, the actress also re-shared viral pride posts saying “News flash: I’m queer” and “Don’t interact with me in June unless this is the vibe you’re bringing.”

She then added a rainbow emoji and an illustration of a unicorn with multi-coloured wings.

Last year, Jessica also shared a similar post for Pride, writing, “Bi the way…. Happy Pride month,” alongside graphics that said, “Bisexuals are not ‘confused,’”

She also added the Panic! At the Disco lyric “Girls love girls and boys/and love is not a choice.”

Jessica has appeared in the past three seasons of Bridgerton,