SHOCK as it emerges that the Government recently imported faulty teargas canisters, posing danger to the police officers - Zinalipuka ovyo ovyo.





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - There is disquiet within the police force over tear gas canisters recently imported by the Government after it emerged that some of them are faulty.

According to a source within the police force, the faulty teargas canisters have been exploding, posing a danger to the police officers.

This revelation came to light after a police officer lost his palms after a teargas canister exploded in his hands during the Tuesday demos in Nairobi.

Chief Inspector David Maina was among Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officers who were deployed in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to quell demonstrations that were against Finance Bill 2024.

However, during a faceoff with the demonstrators Inspector Maina blew his hands off with a teargas canister.

He is currently admitted to Nairobi West Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after losing his hands.

An officer aware of the incident said Maina needed a serious operation and possible replacement of his hands.

“He may need artificial arms,” said the officer.

Police explained the canister in question is different from the one that police have been using in past protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.