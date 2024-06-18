Fearless youth arrested during Finance Bill protests sing revolution songs inside police cell - RUTO should be worried (VIDEO).





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - There were running battles on Tuesday morning as police arrested dozens of protesters on the streets of Nairobi against the 2024 Finance Bill, which they say is punitive.

The youthful protesters were taken to Central Police Station after being arrested, where they sang revolution songs in the cell led by Haki Africa CEO Hussein Khalid.

In the video, the fearless youth are heard lamenting how Ruto’s regime has destroyed the country.

The protests, dubbed ‘Occupy Parliament’, are aimed at pressuring lawmakers not to pass the punitive finance bill

Over 250 civilians arrested so far during #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests across Nairobi. Such suppression of peaceful dissent is a clear affront to Kenyans' rights and democracy. pic.twitter.com/E3KsEI7mPc — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 18, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.