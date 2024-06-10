Please wacha hiyo Ujinga ya Ukabila! - MOSES KURIA lectures GACHAGUA in front of RUTO









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop fueling tribalism in the Mt Kenya region.

During a church service in Nakuru County on Sunday, Kuria openly slammed the deputy president, warning him that his ‘ongoing drama’ of uniting Mt Kenya region is polarizing the country further.

Kuria recalled how tribalism led to many deaths in the country, especially in Nakuru county, something he said should not be allowed to happen again.

"Those who do not know where we have come from might not know where we are going.

"The signature of our determination to end tribalism in Nakuru county.

"If there is one place where someone should not attempt to bring tribalism, in Nakuru county," Kuria said.

Speaking in his local language, Kuria argued that it was ironic for leaders to start fighting the president, yet they helped form the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

He said that while the region remains committed to the coalition, individuals who wish to leave are free to do so.

“Our people fought hard for this government. As members of the UDA party, we formed the Kenya Kwanza government, and we would be foolish to let others come and take away what we have built together. Even women don’t walk away from their homes during harvest time,” Kuria added.

